Refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N surfaces online with 10.25-inch displays
The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N has surfaced online ahead of its expected launch next month.
On the outside, you'll spot new alloy wheels, but most signature elements, like the grille and lights, stay the same.
The real changes are inside: think a floating touchscreen and a fully digital driver display, both 10.25-inch across.
Scorpio N interior, likely engine carryover
Inside, there's a modern vibe with relocated air vents and updated controls.
You still get cool features likely to include wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and power-adjustable driver's seat.
Engine options are anticipated to carry over: choose between 2.0-liter turbo gasoline or 2.2-liter diesel (manual or automatic), with 4x4 expected to remain available on diesel variants for fans who love some off-road action.