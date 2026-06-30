Regular buyers embrace EVs as market nears 10% by FY2027

Indian EV share nears 7%

EV sales have jumped from just 2.5% of the market in FY25 to nearly 7% already, and monthly sales have nearly tripled since then.

Better charging infrastructure, longer warranties, and more models to choose from are making EVs way more appealing.

Tata Motors says demand is so high for some models that they can't build them fast enough, and by fiscal year 2031 (FY31), they expect over 30% of their car sales will be electric.