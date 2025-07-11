Renault Boreal unveiled: Set to enter Indian market next year

The Boreal rides on Renault 's CMF-B platform and will likely offer a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with varying power outputs depending on the region. For India, there might also be a strong hybrid with a 1.6L petrol plus electric motor (138hp combined). Expect modern touches like a big 10-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS for semi-autonomous driving.

Expected to cost between ₹15-22 lakh, the Boreal aims to blend tech, space, and safety—making it pretty appealing if you want an SUV that feels up-to-date without breaking the bank.

If you're eyeing something roomy with smart features in this price range, this one could be worth waiting for.