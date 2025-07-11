Renault Boreal unveiled: Set to enter Indian market next year
Renault is bringing the Boreal, a global C-segment SUV, to India by the second half of 2026.
It's set to follow the new Duster and will take on rivals like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.
Likely to get a strong hybrid powertrain
The Boreal rides on Renault's CMF-B platform and will likely offer a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with varying power outputs depending on the region.
For India, there might also be a strong hybrid with a 1.6L petrol plus electric motor (138hp combined).
Expect modern touches like a big 10-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS for semi-autonomous driving.
Expected to be priced between ₹15-22 lakh
Expected to cost between ₹15-22 lakh, the Boreal aims to blend tech, space, and safety—making it pretty appealing if you want an SUV that feels up-to-date without breaking the bank.
If you're eyeing something roomy with smart features in this price range, this one could be worth waiting for.