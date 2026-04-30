Renault Duster, Tata Sierra score 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP
Auto
Big news for anyone eyeing a new SUV: both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra just scored five-star ratings in the latest Bharat NCAP safety tests on April 30.
The Duster earned 30.49 out of 32 points for adult protection, nailing a perfect side-impact score, while the Sierra edged ahead slightly at 31.14 points in adult occupant protection.
Both SUVs include ISOFIX and ABS
Both SUVs come loaded with essentials like multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.
The Sierra stands out in frontal crash protection but trails just a bit in child safety (44.73/49) compared to the Duster's 45/49, so both are solid picks if you care about staying safe on the road.