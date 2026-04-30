Renault Duster, Tata Sierra score 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP

Both SUVs include ISOFIX and ABS

Both SUVs come loaded with essentials like multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

The Sierra stands out in frontal crash protection but trails just a bit in child safety (44.73/49) compared to the Duster's 45/49, so both are solid picks if you care about staying safe on the road.