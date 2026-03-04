Renault India posts 31% sales growth in February

The Triber MPV really took off, posting a big 57% sales boost. In January alone, Renault moved over 2,500 Tribers and about 700 Kigers. Even the Kwid chipped in with around 500 units sold.

Meanwhile, the Duster SUV is back

Renault brought back the Duster SUV and it's already turning heads. Pre-bookings opened at ₹21,000; official prices drop mid-March.

Turbo-petrol deliveries are expected to begin soon after launch, while hybrid versions are set to arrive closer to Diwali—so there's more to look forward to if you're eyeing an upgrade.