Renault India records 31% jump in sales for February

By Akash Pandey 03:55 pm Mar 01, 202603:55 pm

Renault India has reported a whopping 31% jump in its wholesales for February 2026. The company sold 3,495 units during the month, compared to just 2,676 units in February last year. This impressive growth is largely attributed to the strong demand for its Kiger and Triber models. In the first two months of this year alone, Renault India has recorded a cumulative growth of 32%, compared to the same period last year.