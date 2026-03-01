Renault India records 31% jump in sales for February
What's the story
Renault India has reported a whopping 31% jump in its wholesales for February 2026. The company sold 3,495 units during the month, compared to just 2,676 units in February last year. This impressive growth is largely attributed to the strong demand for its Kiger and Triber models. In the first two months of this year alone, Renault India has recorded a cumulative growth of 32%, compared to the same period last year.
Model performance
Triber model drives Renault India's sales growth
The Triber model has emerged as the star performer for Renault India, registering a whopping 57% year-on-year increase in sales for February. This stellar performance is a testament to the vehicle's popularity among consumers and its contribution to Renault's overall sales growth in India. The company's strong showing highlights its competitive edge in the market.
Market strategy
Renault India's growth story
Renault India's impressive growth story is a testament to the company's strategic focus on customer preferences and market trends. The success of the Kiger and Triber models highlights Renault's ability to cater to Indian consumers' needs effectively. This has not only helped the company carve out a niche for itself but also positioned it as a strong contender in India's highly competitive automotive market.