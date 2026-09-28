Renault launches new Triber Turbo MPV priced at ₹7.84L
Renault just dropped the Triber Turbo at ₹7.84 lakh, giving its popular MPV a serious power-up.
It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine (like the Duster), putting out 100hp and 180 Nm of torque, so it's got more punch for city drives or weekend getaways.
Thanks to some smart engineering tweaks, you also get better air intake and solid fuel efficiency.
Triber Turbo exterior and interior upgrades
The new Triber Turbo isn't just about speed: it's packed with practical upgrades too.
You get a slick gloss black grille, LED projector headlights, and a Turbo badge on the outside.
Inside, there's an eight-inch touchscreen, semi-digital driver's display, six-speaker sound system, push-button start-stop, manual air conditioning with rear vents, and loads of space for friends or gear, making it a comfy pick for anyone who needs room to move.