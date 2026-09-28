Renault launches new Triber Turbo MPV priced at ₹7.84L

Renault just dropped the Triber Turbo at ₹7.84 lakh, giving its popular MPV a serious power-up.

It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine (like the Duster), putting out 100hp and 180 Nm of torque, so it's got more punch for city drives or weekend getaways.

Thanks to some smart engineering tweaks, you also get better air intake and solid fuel efficiency.