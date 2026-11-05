Renault steps into defense with Forefront built with John Cockerill

Forefront can haul up to 1,000kg and move almost silently, perfect for stealthy missions or tricky situations.

It can be driven remotely or even run itself, making it handy not just for the military but also for disaster response or hazardous environments.

The project has also received input from the French armed forces, and Forefront will participate in several exercises and trials in the coming weeks.

While it's still just a concept, Forefront shows Renault's tech skills go way beyond regular cars.