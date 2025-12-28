Renault cars will become costlier in India from January

Renault India , a subsidiary of French automotive giant Renault Group, has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire vehicle range. The revision will come into effect from January 2026, and will vary depending on specific models and variants in the company's portfolio. The decision is mainly due to rising input costs and macroeconomic challenges facing the automotive industry.

Assurance Commitment to quality and customer service Despite the impending price hike, Renault India has assured customers that it will continue to focus on delivering high-quality products and services. The company said it will continue to provide a strong value proposition for customers in the Indian market. This comes as several other carmakers in India have also announced similar price hikes due to supply chain costs and economic conditions.

Vehicle range Renault India's vehicle lineup and price hike impact Renault India currently has three vehicles in its portfolio: the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The company has not revealed exact amounts for the price hikes but said they will be applied differentially across its product range. Customers looking to buy a vehicle may want to do so before January to avoid the new pricing structure.