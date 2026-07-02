Renault unveils 2026 Kwid facelift July 3 with Y-shaped DRLs Auto Jul 02, 2026

Renault is rolling out the 2026 Kwid facelift on July 3, the hatchback's first big update since 2015.

The new model borrows style from the Dacia Spring EV, rocking Y-shaped LED DRLs, updated taillamps, and a handy rear wiper with wash.

It's set to take on rivals like the latest Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Tiago.