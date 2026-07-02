Renault unveils 2026 Kwid facelift July 3 with Y-shaped DRLs
Renault is rolling out the 2026 Kwid facelift on July 3, the hatchback's first big update since 2015.
The new model borrows style from the Dacia Spring EV, rocking Y-shaped LED DRLs, updated taillamps, and a handy rear wiper with wash.
It's set to take on rivals like the latest Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Tata Tiago.
Kwid infotainment, safety and ₹4.5L
You'll spot a sharper front grille, new wheel covers, and subtle black accents on the sides.
Inside, expect a bigger 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and wireless charging, making everyday drives smoother.
Safety sticks around with six airbags, ESP, traction control, and possible front parking sensors.
Power comes from the same 1.0-liter gasoline engine (68hp) with manual or AMT options; prices start at ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).