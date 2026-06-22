Renault unveils 2026 Megane E-Tech electric with 311-mile range, 215-hp

Megane gains dual displays, driver camera

Inside, you get a roomy digital setup with standard dual displays (12-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch driver screen), plus handy physical climate controls.

There's also a new driver-side camera that watches your attention and tweaks settings for safer driving.

Looks-wise, the Megane stands out with diamond-inspired lights and bold taillights; you can pick from new trims like Techno or Esprit Alpine, fresh wheel designs, and a cool Satin Slate Blue color.

European sales kick off later this year.