Renault unveils 2026 Megane E-Tech electric with 311-mile range, 215-hp
Renault just dropped the refreshed Megane E-Tech Electric for 2026, and it's packing a bigger battery that lets you drive up to 501km on one charge.
Charging is quicker now too, thanks to DC fast charging at 165 kW.
The car keeps its punchy 215-hp motor and can hit 100 kph in 7.6 seconds, so performance stays strong.
Megane gains dual displays, driver camera
Inside, you get a roomy digital setup with standard dual displays (12-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch driver screen), plus handy physical climate controls.
There's also a new driver-side camera that watches your attention and tweaks settings for safer driving.
Looks-wise, the Megane stands out with diamond-inspired lights and bold taillights; you can pick from new trims like Techno or Esprit Alpine, fresh wheel designs, and a cool Satin Slate Blue color.
European sales kick off later this year.