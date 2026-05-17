Renault unveils 4 E-Tech Plein Sud EV with opening roof

Plein Sud Techno+ starts at £27,445

This hatch packs a 147-horsepower motor and a 52-kilowatt-hour battery for up to 389km on one charge. Fast charging gets you from 15% to 80% in just half an hour.

The Techno+ variant starts at £27,445 (about $37,000) and includes perks like a Google-powered touchscreen and hands-free park assist.

Orders are open now, with deliveries expected later this year (if you want something unique in your electric vehicle lineup, this one's worth checking out).