Renault unveils 4 E-Tech Plein Sud EV with opening roof
Renault just dropped the 4 E-Tech Plein Sud, a stylish electric hatchback with a nostalgic twist: a fully opening fabric roof.
Unveiled on May 17, it's the only electric vehicle in its segment rocking this feature, inspired by the classic Renault 4.
The roof folds back in stages and can be controlled by voice or a simple switch, so everyone gets that open-air vibe.
Plein Sud Techno+ starts at £27,445
This hatch packs a 147-horsepower motor and a 52-kilowatt-hour battery for up to 389km on one charge. Fast charging gets you from 15% to 80% in just half an hour.
The Techno+ variant starts at £27,445 (about $37,000) and includes perks like a Google-powered touchscreen and hands-free park assist.
Orders are open now, with deliveries expected later this year (if you want something unique in your electric vehicle lineup, this one's worth checking out).