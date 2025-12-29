Renault's Filante Record 2025 just set a wild new EV efficiency record

The Filante Record is a super-light single-seater (just 1,000kg) with a carbon fiber body in Ultraviolet Blue and aluminum parts made by 3D printing. Wheel fairings and wind tunnel tweaks gave it a low drag coefficient of just 0.30. Its futuristic yoke replaces traditional steering and pedals, combining acceleration and braking into the yoke controls.

Why does this matter?

By reducing the drag coefficient from around 0.40 to 0.30, integrating the battery into its structure (at only 600kg), and minimizing rolling resistance, the Filante hit an impressive efficiency rate of just 7.8kWh/100km.

Built on a Ligier chassis inspired by Renault's classic record cars from nearly a century ago, this demo car is basically Renault showing off what future electric vehicles could look—and drive—like.