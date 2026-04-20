Renault's new Duster wins 5 star BNCAP safety rating
Auto
Renault's new Duster, launched just last month, has scored a five-star safety rating from BNCAP, the highest possible, for both adults and kids.
This rating covers the 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter turbo-petrol versions, with standout scores like 30.49 out of 32 for adult protection and a perfect side-impact result.
It's a solid win for anyone who cares about road safety.
Duster offers 6 airbags and ADAS
The new Duster isn't just about crash test numbers: it's loaded with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and Level 2 ADAS (think lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control).
You also get a 360-degree camera system and parking sensors to make city driving less stressful.