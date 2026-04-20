Renault's new Duster wins 5 star BNCAP safety rating Auto Apr 20, 2026

Renault's new Duster, launched just last month, has scored a five-star safety rating from BNCAP, the highest possible, for both adults and kids.

This rating covers the 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter turbo-petrol versions, with standout scores like 30.49 out of 32 for adult protection and a perfect side-impact result.

It's a solid win for anyone who cares about road safety.