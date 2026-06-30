Report: Almost half of Indian homes lack EV charging readiness Auto Jun 30, 2026

Thinking about getting an electric vehicle? A new report by Kazam and the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) says almost half of Indian homes aren't ready for safe EV charging yet.

After checking out more than 80,000 home charger setups, they found that using regular sockets or sharing connections can actually be risky: think fire hazards, unreliable charging, and possible damage to your gear.