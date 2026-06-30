Report: Almost half of Indian homes lack EV charging readiness
Thinking about getting an electric vehicle? A new report by Kazam and the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) says almost half of Indian homes aren't ready for safe EV charging yet.
After checking out more than 80,000 home charger setups, they found that using regular sockets or sharing connections can actually be risky: think fire hazards, unreliable charging, and possible damage to your gear.
Report urges dedicated circuits and protections
The report suggests some straightforward fixes: things like dedicated circuits just for EVs, proper wiring that meets safety standards, and good circuit protection with MCBs and earth-leakage devices.
With India's EV-related electricity consumption expected to rise from 0.2% of national demand in 2024 to approximately 6% by 2035, making these upgrades is key if we want smooth (and safe) charging at home as more people switch to electric.