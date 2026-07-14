Rezvani Motors teases Dune off-road supercar with 800hp V10
Auto
Rezvani Motors just dropped a teaser for the Dune, their wild new off-road supercar.
Packing a supercharged mid-mounted V10 with 800hp, way more than Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato, the Dune promises serious power and a lightweight carbon-fiber build.
Full reveal lands late July 2026, so gearheads might want to keep an eye out.
Rezvani Dune reservations open for $1,500
The Dune shows off bold headlights and long light bars, plus fresh roof scoop and engine cover designs that break from Lamborghini's usual style but still look fierce.
Believed to be built on the Huracan Sterrato platform, it could even get military-grade armor upgrades.
Only seven will be made, with reservations open for $1,500; expect the price to soar past $500,000 thanks to its exclusivity and extreme specs.