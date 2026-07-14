Rezvani Motors teases Dune off-road supercar with 800hp V10

The Dune shows off bold headlights and long light bars, plus fresh roof scoop and engine cover designs that break from Lamborghini's usual style but still look fierce.

Believed to be built on the Huracan Sterrato platform, it could even get military-grade armor upgrades.

Only seven will be made, with reservations open for $1,500; expect the price to soar past $500,000 thanks to its exclusivity and extreme specs.