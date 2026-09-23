Ricky Robinson aims 644km/h at Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni
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Motorcycle racer Ricky Robinson is aiming to smash his own speed record by hitting 644km/h at Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni salt flats this October.
He already holds the current record at 606km/h, but this time he'll be racing on a 19-mile track that sits a whopping 12,000 feet above sea level.
ACK Attack developed by Mike Akatiff
Robinson's ride, called ACK Attack, is a twin-engine, turbocharged beast developed more than 20 years by Mike Akatiff, who's the motorcycle's owner, designer, and the owner of the team.
This attempt will be documented in a YouTube series with Tory Belleci (yep, from MythBusters), and tries to push motorcycle racing limits even further.