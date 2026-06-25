Rieju launches 1st adventure scooter X-Over 357 with 329-cc engine Auto Jun 25, 2026

Rieju, known for its lightweight bikes, has just dropped its first adventure scooter, the X-Over 357.

Designed for riders who want both style and practicality, it packs a 329-cc engine with 30hp and an easy CVT transmission.

The look is rugged but modern, making it ready for city commutes or light off-road trips.