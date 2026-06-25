Rieju launches 1st adventure scooter X-Over 357 with 329-cc engine
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Rieju, known for its lightweight bikes, has just dropped its first adventure scooter, the X-Over 357.
Designed for riders who want both style and practicality, it packs a 329-cc engine with 30hp and an easy CVT transmission.
The look is rugged but modern, making it ready for city commutes or light off-road trips.
X-Over 357 loaded with tech
The X-Over 357 is loaded with tech: a smartphone-friendly TFT display, keyless start, heated grips for chilly mornings, dual USB ports, full LED lights, and storage big enough for two helmets.
Adventure scooters like this are getting popular as more people want comfort and cool features without the hassle of traditional adventure bikes, so even brands like Honda are jumping in.