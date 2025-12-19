River Indie EV gets up to ₹22,500 off for year-end Auto Dec 19, 2025

River Mobility is closing out the year with discounts up to ₹22,500 on the River Indie electric scooter.

The offer runs from December 19 to 31 and mixes cashback, a low down payment, and accessory EMIs—making it easier to hop on an EV before 2026.

The Indie goes head-to-head with rivals like Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Pro.