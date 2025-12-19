River Indie EV gets up to ₹22,500 off for year-end
River Mobility is closing out the year with discounts up to ₹22,500 on the River Indie electric scooter.
The offer runs from December 19 to 31 and mixes cashback, a low down payment, and accessory EMIs—making it easier to hop on an EV before 2026.
The Indie goes head-to-head with rivals like Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Pro.
What's under the hood?
The Indie Gen 3 packs a punch with its 6.7kW motor (26Nm torque) and a 4kWh battery that delivers up to 163km range.
You get three ride modes—Eco (110km), Ride (90km), Rush (70km)—and a top speed of 90km/h.
It also does quick sprints: 0-40km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Deal details & extras
Buyers can grab ₹7,500 cashback at COCO stores using select cards, put down just ₹14,999 upfront through Evfin/IDFC, and pick up accessories worth ₹14,000 on EMI.
Plus, there's loads of storage: a roomy 43L underseat compartment and a handy 12L glovebox for your stuff.