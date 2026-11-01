River Mobility reaches 100 showrooms across India with $120 million funding
River Mobility, the company behind the River electric scooter, just crossed 100 showrooms across India (pretty impressive for only three years in the game).
With 10 new outlets opening in big cities like Delhi and Chennai, they're now in 65 cities across 12 states.
This rapid growth is fueled by a $120 million funding boost.
River Mobility targets 150 showrooms 2026
River isn't slowing down. They're aiming for 150 showrooms by the end of 2026 and over 200 by March 2027, plus they've begun their international expansion in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Co-founder and CEO Aravind Mani says it's all about meeting customer needs and making its scooters easy to try out.
The new showrooms will offer test rides and support for River's flagship Indie scooter, which goes up to 160km on a charge and has plenty of storage for daily life.