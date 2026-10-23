Rivian acquires Third Dimension to boost autonomy with 3D simulations

Rivian wants to use Third Dimension's tech to create super-realistic driving scenarios, which are key for training self-driving cars.

By tapping into over 400,000 daily data sequences from its customer fleets, Rivian can rely less on rare real-life events and speed up development, especially for the robotaxis it's building for Uber.

As Rivian's autonomy and AI team lead James Philbin put it, this move should significantly enhance how well their systems learn and perform.