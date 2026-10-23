Rivian acquires Third Dimension to boost autonomy with 3D simulations
Rivian acquired Third Dimension, a small UK startup known for turning real-world data into 3-D simulations using AI.
Third Dimension, founded in 2024, has a 15-person team that is joining Rivian's autonomy and AI team to help make its electric vehicles smarter and safer on the road.
Rivian trains robotaxis using 400,000 sequences
Rivian wants to use Third Dimension's tech to create super-realistic driving scenarios, which are key for training self-driving cars.
By tapping into over 400,000 daily data sequences from its customer fleets, Rivian can rely less on rare real-life events and speed up development, especially for the robotaxis it's building for Uber.
As Rivian's autonomy and AI team lead James Philbin put it, this move should significantly enhance how well their systems learn and perform.