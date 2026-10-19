Rivian begins point to point trials for select Autonomy+ owners
Rivian is quietly rolling out its latest self-driving technology, Point to Point, but only to a select group of Gen 2 R1 and R2 owners who have an Autonomy+ subscription.
This early access lets drivers try supervised autonomous driving on city streets, turns, and highway merges.
If all goes well in this test phase, a broader release for all Autonomy+ subscribers is planned for 2027.
Rivian weighs usage and safety
To get in, Rivian is weighing how often owners already use Autonomy features and the owner's recent safety record.
Participants agree to use the technology weekly, send feedback each month, and keep details private under a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA.
Gen 1 R1 trucks and Canadian owners are not included yet. Rivian wants focused feedback so it can refine the system before all Autonomy+ subscribers get a shot in 2027.