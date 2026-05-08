Rivian considers R2X and pickup variants, R2 performance under $60,000
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Rivian is considering new versions of its R2 crossover: think a sportier, performance-focused "R2X" and even a pickup variant.
These models are all about reaching more drivers, and the Performance trim will start at under $60,000.
Rivian's Georgia factory adaptable, R3X teased
Scaringe highlighted that Rivian's Georgia factory can easily adapt to build different R2 versions: "What we're building in Georgia allows for different variations."
Plus, with the rugged-looking R3X crossover already teased and trademarks like "R1X" filed, Rivian seems set on expanding its lineup for all kinds of adventure.