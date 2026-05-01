Rivian launches AI assistant for Gen 1 and 2 vehicles

Assistant powered by Rivian Unified Intelligence

Powered by Rivian Unified Intelligence, the assistant lets you adjust things like climate control or drive modes just by asking.

You can activate it with a scroll wheel on the steering wheel or simply say "Hey Rivian."

It will even check river depths for off-roading, find nearby car washes, and sync with Google Calendar for events and scheduling actions.

For music through Spotify or Apple Music and messaging, you will need to connect those apps separately.