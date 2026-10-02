Rivian recalls about 14 R2 SUVs for loose battery fasteners

This is the second recall Rivian has issued for the R2; a previous one for the visibility of the backup camera was fixed with a software update.

The latest problem was traced back to an "automated station" on the assembly line at its Normal, Illinois factory, which has now been reprogrammed.

Despite these hiccups, Rivian is still pushing to deliver up to 25,000 R2s by year-end and the company is supposed to be adding a second production shift to keep up with demand.