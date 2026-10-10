Rivian's new update brings the 'Ghostbusters' car to life
What's the story
Rivian is bringing the Halloween spirit to life with a new software update for its electric vehicles (EVs). The over-the-air Ghostbusters update is available till November 2. It transforms any Rivian into a modern-day Ecto-1, complete with lights, sounds, and special characters. Along with the software update, Rivian has also built a few Ecto-R1 vehicles that bring elements of the iconic Ghostbusters car to life.
Feature
Halloween mode introduces spooky characters and sounds
The Halloween Mode of Rivian's EVs unlocks a range of lights, sounds, games, and characters for the entire season.
Inside the cabin, Halloween-themed characters like Ghost Guard and Slimer can be found on various screens. Activating them triggers a fun animation and sound effect.
The voice assistant also gets into the spirit by speaking in a spooky tone, giving clues, initiating light shows, and playing ghostly sounds.
Interface transformation
Trick or Treat mode takes the ghostbusting experience further
When parked, the EVs can be completely overtaken by ghostbusting madness.
Activating Halloween Mode replaces Rivian's standard software interface with Ghostbusters-themed screens and minigames.
Trick or Treat Mode takes it a step further by playing the Ghostbusters theme song while exterior lights and sound effects sync to the music.
Settings can be adjusted from inside the car or via the Rivian app, allowing for remote control of these spooky features.
Subtle changes
Custom lock sounds and infotainment tweaks
For a more subtle Halloween touch, Rivian's update also introduces custom lock sounds. These can replace the standard chirp with something a little more spooky.
Even when driving, some elements of slime and mischief are incorporated into the standard infotainment screens.
The default Rivian graphic on the gage cluster gets Ecto-1 markings and white text turns lime green in dark mode.
Public display
Rivian has built Ecto-R1 SUVs to celebrate Halloween
To fully deliver the Ghostbusters experience, Rivian has converted some of its R1S SUVs into an Ecto-R1 army.
These models come with white wheels, sirens, spotlights, side tanks, and the iconic "No Ghost" logo.
They will be on display during events at Rivian's retail stores throughout the Halloween season.
The ghostbusting EV will also appear at other Halloween-themed events this month including the NYC Village Halloween Parade.