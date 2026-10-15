Rivian says cars may run Anthropic agents for voice assistants

Rivian said its cars may eventually run AI agents made by other companies like Anthropic to make its in-car voice assistant way more helpful.

Revealed by CEO RJ Scaringe at TechCrunch Disrupt this week, these upgrades will let you do a lot more with your car's voice controls: think turning down the temperature, activating seat warmers, summarizing the news, accessing Google Calendar, and pulling context from conversations on another device.

We'll get the full scoop at Rivian's "AI & Autonomy Day" in December.