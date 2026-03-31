Rivian spinout also raises $200 million, valued above $1B with DoorDash

DoorDash gets seat on Also's board

DoorDash now has a seat on Also's board, showing they're in this together for the long haul.

With Amazon already having ordered thousands of these delivery units and DoorDash bringing its own autonomy team to the table, expect faster progress toward fully self-driving deliveries in cities.

This move marks a big step in making urban drop-offs smarter, and maybe even driverless, sooner than you'd think.