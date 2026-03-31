Rivian spinout also raises $200 million, valued above $1B with DoorDash
Also, a startup spun out from Rivian, just announced it's teaming up with DoorDash to build autonomous delivery vehicles.
Revealed today, the partnership comes as DoorDash joins a $200 million funding round that pushes Also's value past $1 billion.
The company started inside Rivian but now stands on its own, focused on compact electric vehicles for city deliveries.
DoorDash gets seat on Also's board
DoorDash now has a seat on Also's board, showing they're in this together for the long haul.
With Amazon already having ordered thousands of these delivery units and DoorDash bringing its own autonomy team to the table, expect faster progress toward fully self-driving deliveries in cities.
This move marks a big step in making urban drop-offs smarter, and maybe even driverless, sooner than you'd think.