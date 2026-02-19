Rivian's new Apple Watch app makes it easier to manage EV
Rivian just rolled out an Apple Watch app for R1T and R1S owners, making it way easier to manage your EV—even if your phone's buried in your bag.
Now, with a quick tap on your wrist, you can lock or unlock doors (and even the hood and trunk), adjust the cabin temp, set charge targets, or vent the windows without pulling out your phone.
The app gives you up to 4 customizable shortcuts
The app gives you up to four customizable shortcuts for things like climate control or checking battery range.
There are dedicated pages for climate settings, Gear Guard security features, vehicle location, and more—all navigated using the watch's digital crown.
Plus, if you've got a first-generation R1 model (Gen 1), you can use your watch as a digital key—just keep the app open to lock or unlock.
For Gen 2 vehicles, unlocking is automatic when you're nearby with a configured key.
Rivian's latest software update adds kneel mode, cold weather battery indicator
Alongside the new watch features, Rivian's latest software update adds kneel mode (for easier entry) and a cold weather battery indicator—handy touches that make life with an EV just a bit smoother.