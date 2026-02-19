Rivian's new Apple Watch app makes it easier to manage EV

The app gives you up to 4 customizable shortcuts

The app gives you up to four customizable shortcuts for things like climate control or checking battery range.

There are dedicated pages for climate settings, Gear Guard security features, vehicle location, and more—all navigated using the watch's digital crown.

Plus, if you've got a first-generation R1 model (Gen 1), you can use your watch as a digital key—just keep the app open to lock or unlock.

For Gen 2 vehicles, unlocking is automatic when you're nearby with a configured key.