Rivian's new R2 EVs will be delayed until late 2027

Rivian to focus on high-performance R2 versions 1st

Instead of starting with the cheapest model, Rivian will first roll out high-performance R2 versions, hoping to sell up to 25,000 by the end of 2026.

A "Standard" trim with a longer 345-mile range lands in early 2027 at $48,490.

Meanwhile, engineers are working on smarter designs and in-house tech to cut costs and eventually bring that entry-level model (with a solid 275-mile range) to more buyers.