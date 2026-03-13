Rivian's new R2 EVs will be delayed until late 2027
Auto
Rivian says the base-model R2 will be available in late 2027, with a starting price around $45,000.
This timing coincides with higher component costs from tariffs and the end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which could make it harder to maintain lower prices.
Rivian to focus on high-performance R2 versions 1st
Instead of starting with the cheapest model, Rivian will first roll out high-performance R2 versions, hoping to sell up to 25,000 by the end of 2026.
A "Standard" trim with a longer 345-mile range lands in early 2027 at $48,490.
Meanwhile, engineers are working on smarter designs and in-house tech to cut costs and eventually bring that entry-level model (with a solid 275-mile range) to more buyers.