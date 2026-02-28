Rivian's new R.A.D. team is all about wild off-roading
Rivian has kicked off the Rivian Adventure Department (RAD), a new team dedicated to pushing their electric vehicles to the edge—think more wild trails, less race tracks.
RAD was present at the FAT Ice Race in Montana and is all about testing what Rivian EVs can really do and rolling out features that make off-roading even more fun.
RAD showed off a special quad-motor R1S with its own logo and livery, plus new "RAD Tuner" software that lets owners tweak things like acceleration and torque right from their cars.
These updates roll out over-the-air for quad-motor R1T and R1S models, making it easy to keep your ride feeling fresh.
If you're into adventure or just want your EV to handle anything you throw at it, this is worth watching.