Rivian's new R.A.D. team is all about wild off-roading

RAD showed off a special quad-motor R1S with its own logo and livery, plus new "RAD Tuner" software that lets owners tweak things like acceleration and torque right from their cars. These updates roll out over-the-air for quad-motor R1T and R1S models, making it easy to keep your ride feeling fresh.

The team's real-world testing at events is highlighted by the FAT Ice Race appearance; the source confirms the quad-motor R1S but does not confirm testing at Pikes Peak or that RAD has produced specific features such as Soft Sand Mode or the Kick Turn.

Plus, pre-production R2s with RAD flair are reported elsewhere, but no timing is given in the source.

If you're into adventure or just want your EV to handle anything you throw at it, this is worth watching.