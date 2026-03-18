Rolls-Royce ditches fully electric by 2030 goal
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Rolls-Royce just scrapped its promise to go fully electric by 2030.
The reason? People still love their classic V-12 engines, and luxury EV sales aren't taking off as expected.
CEO Chris Brownridge says the company will keep building V-12s to match what customers actually want.
The broader industry shift
This isn't just about one brand. Other luxury carmakers are also rethinking their electric plans.
Bentley delayed its zero-emission rollout, and big names like Honda and Stellantis are facing huge EV-related costs.
Even the most iconic brands are realizing that going all-in on electric isn't so simple when buyers aren't ready to let go of tradition.