This 1-off Rolls-Royce luxury saloon pays tribute to racing yachts
What's the story
Rolls-Royce has unveiled a unique special edition of its luxury sedan, the Phantom. Dubbed the 'Regatta,' this exclusive model is based on the Phantom Extended (LWB) and pays homage to the racing yachts of England's South Coast. The company's official statement said that it celebrates the regattas they compete in every summer on Solent waters. The public debut of this one-of-a-kind vehicle will take place at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Unique design
The exterior is painted in 'Regatta Blue'
The Phantom Regatta is a one-off model, making it a truly exclusive addition to the Rolls-Royce lineup. Despite its similarities with the standard Phantom in terms of design elements like long bonnet and smooth surfaces, it comes with unique changes. The exterior is painted in 'Regatta Blue' with lower sides in 'English White,' reminiscent of where a yacht's hull meets water.
Nautical theme
Its interior is inspired by sailing yachts
The interior of the Phantom Regatta is also inspired by sailing yachts. The front half gets a Navy Blue finish, while the rear is done in Grace White. The seats, door pads, and steering wheel all have contrasting stitching in both colors. Rolls-Royce monograms are stitched in a color that resembles clear water on the beach, adding to the nautical theme of this unique model.
Artistic touches
It has a hand-painted 'Watercolour' panel on the dashboard
The interior's centerpiece is a hand-painted panel called 'Watercolour,' which spans the dashboard. An in-house artist painted it using "specially developed paints on open-pore wood" for a "faithful interpretation of the sea." The headliner features a bespoke pattern of 1,307 fiber optic 'stars' inspired by the "swirling tidal currents around the Isle of Wight," further enhancing its artistic appeal.
Special features
The picnic tables took 120 hours to complete
The Phantom Regatta also comes with picnic tables inspired by yacht decks, which took 120 hours to complete. An interesting easter egg is the geographical coordinates engraved on the air vents. The passenger-side air vent has the coordinates of Goodwood House while the driver's side has those of Rolls Royce's home. These two locations are within a mile of each other, symbolically connecting Phantom Regatta to its origin.