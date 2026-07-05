The public debut will take place at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This 1-off Rolls-Royce luxury saloon pays tribute to racing yachts

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:13 pm Jul 05, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a unique special edition of its luxury sedan, the Phantom. Dubbed the 'Regatta,' this exclusive model is based on the Phantom Extended (LWB) and pays homage to the racing yachts of England's South Coast. The company's official statement said that it celebrates the regattas they compete in every summer on Solent waters. The public debut of this one-of-a-kind vehicle will take place at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.