Royal Enfield 3rd in Brand Finance, brand value $1.2bn
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Big win for Royal Enfield: it's just been named the third strongest automotive brand globally in the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 report.
The iconic Indian motorcycle company outperformed big names like Audi and Ferrari, scoring an impressive 88.9 with an AAA rating.
Its brand value also shot up by 30% to $1.2 billion, putting it right behind Toyota and BMW.
Indian automakers climb global rankings
Royal Enfield isn't alone: other Indian automakers are climbing fast too.
Tata Motors landed at number five, while Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki made it into the top 40.
With Royal Enfield now selling bikes in over 80 countries (think Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650, Himalayan 450), it's clear that Indian brands are getting noticed all over the world.