Royal Enfield 3rd in Brand Finance, brand value $1.2bn Auto May 09, 2026

Big win for Royal Enfield: it's just been named the third strongest automotive brand globally in the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 report.

The iconic Indian motorcycle company outperformed big names like Audi and Ferrari, scoring an impressive 88.9 with an AAA rating.

Its brand value also shot up by 30% to $1.2 billion, putting it right behind Toyota and BMW.