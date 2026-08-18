Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition debuts at ₹2.1L
What's the story
Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India, at a starting price of ₹2.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is a tribute to the heritage and traditions of the Gorkha Regiment. It features a unique 'Gorkha Green' color scheme and an insignia inspired by crossed Khukris, representing the courage and resilience associated with the Gorkha fraternity.
Design
Motorcycle retains original design and 349cc engine
Despite the new color scheme and insignia, the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition retains the original design of the motorcycle.
It is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that delivers 20hp and 27Nm of torque.
The bike also features an upright riding position, which is a signature feature of the Classic 350 range.
Feature upgrades
It comes with assist & slipper clutch
The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition comes with an Assist & Slipper clutch, which is said to make gear shifts smoother.
It also has a Type-C USB fast-charging port for added convenience.
These new features are aimed at improving the overall riding experience while staying true to the classic charm of the Classic 350 range.
Apparel line
'Gorkha Collection' of apparel and riding gear
Along with the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has also launched a Gorkha Collection of apparel and riding gear.
The collection includes dual-certified Jet and Quest helmets, high-ankle distressed leather boots, multifunctional headgear, lifestyle apparel, and collectibles.
The products are inspired by military uniforms and regimental insignia with colors like regimental crimson, tactical olive green, matte black and warm bronze.