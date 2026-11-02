Royal Enfield Classic 650 125 bikes sold out in India

This limited Classic 650 stands out with its Hypershift paint that shifts from red to green to gold depending on the light, plus classic design touches like the teardrop tank and gold-finished anniversary crest.

Under the hood, it packs a 647.95 cc parallel-twin engine (47hp/52.3 Nm), a six-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, and a steel tubular spine frame with a 43mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Deliveries kick off November 2026 (if you managed to snag one, you're in for something rare!)