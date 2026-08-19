Royal Enfield confirms Himalayan 750 with cruise control in Brazil

The Himalayan 750 is expected in several variants, with options like tubeless-spoke or alloy wheels.

It gets a bigger fuel tank, upswept exhaust with hard panniers mounted at the rear shaped around the high-mounted exhaust for better touring, plus a chassis developed around the bigger powerplant and fresh touches like a round TFT display carried over from the Himalayan 450 and taller windshield.

The global reveal is set for EICMA 2026, with an Indian launch at Motoverse later this year.