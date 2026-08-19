Royal Enfield confirms Himalayan 750 with cruise control in Brazil
Royal Enfield just confirmed its new Himalayan 750 will come with cruise control, making those long road trips way smoother.
Showcased at the Suhai Festival Interlagos 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the bike is also expected to get switchable ABS, traction control, and twin front disk brakes for extra safety and performance.
Himalayan 750 touring hardware, EICMA reveal
The Himalayan 750 is expected in several variants, with options like tubeless-spoke or alloy wheels.
It gets a bigger fuel tank, upswept exhaust with hard panniers mounted at the rear shaped around the high-mounted exhaust for better touring, plus a chassis developed around the bigger powerplant and fresh touches like a round TFT display carried over from the Himalayan 450 and taller windshield.
The global reveal is set for EICMA 2026, with an Indian launch at Motoverse later this year.