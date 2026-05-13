Royal Enfield debuts Sherpa FT MK2 for FIM Flat Track Auto May 13, 2026

Royal Enfield just dropped the Sherpa FT MK2, a new racing bike made for the 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship.

The opener was scheduled to happen in the Netherlands on May 9 and wraps up in Argentina this October.

Built on the Sherpa 450 platform, the FT MK2 packs a tweaked 452cc engine borrowed from the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450 models.