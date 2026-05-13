Royal Enfield debuts Sherpa FT MK2 for FIM Flat Track
Royal Enfield just dropped the Sherpa FT MK2, a new racing bike made for the 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship.
The opener was scheduled to happen in the Netherlands on May 9 and wraps up in Argentina this October.
Built on the Sherpa 450 platform, the FT MK2 packs a tweaked 452cc engine borrowed from the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450 models.
Gary Birtwistle to ride FT MK2
British flat-track champ Gary Birtwistle will be taking this upgraded machine for a spin.
Compared to the FT450, this version gets lighter with carbon-fiber parts, minimal bodywork, and skips ABS and front brakes for pure racing vibes.
It also sports alloy wheels, a redesigned fuel tank, new exhaust, and fresh race paint.
Royal Enfield plans K2K scrambler 2027
Looking ahead, Royal Enfield is planning more bikes based on the Sherpa 450 platform, including a scrambler codenamed K2K set for 2027.
If they release a production version of the FT MK2, it could go head-to-head with rivals like Triumph's Tracker 400.