Royal Enfield expected to introduce 5 high performance 440/450/750cc motorcycles
Royal Enfield is expected to introduce five new high-performance motorcycles, stepping up its game in the 440cc, 450cc, and 750cc segments.
The lineup, Scrambler 450, Himalayan 440, Interceptor 750, Continental GT 750, and Himalayan 750, is designed for riders who want better highway cruising and off-road adventures.
Expect modern touches like liquid cooling and stronger frames to handle both city rides and long trips.
Royal Enfield gets engine, chassis upgrades
The Scrambler 450 brings a nimble frame for easy city rides and light trails.
The Himalayan 440 gets a bigger engine for smoother highways but keeps its old-school feel.
For those into retro style with more power, the Interceptor and Continental GT jump to a twin-cylinder platform for stronger torque and braking.
And if you're dreaming of big road trips or off-roading with luggage in tow, the Himalayan 750 has got you covered with advanced suspension and plenty of muscle.