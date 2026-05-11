Royal Enfield expected to introduce 5 high performance 440/450/750cc motorcycles

Royal Enfield gets engine, chassis upgrades

The Scrambler 450 brings a nimble frame for easy city rides and light trails.

The Himalayan 440 gets a bigger engine for smoother highways but keeps its old-school feel.

For those into retro style with more power, the Interceptor and Continental GT jump to a twin-cylinder platform for stronger torque and braking.

And if you're dreaming of big road trips or off-roading with luggage in tow, the Himalayan 750 has got you covered with advanced suspension and plenty of muscle.