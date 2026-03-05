Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's major update arrives on March 27
Royal Enfield's Guerrilla 450 is due for its first major update on March 27, 2026.
After launching in July 2024 and discontinuing a few color schemes, the brand is teasing new features and fresh looks.
If you're into mid-weight bikes with style, you might want to keep an eye out.
Meanwhile, here's a look at the current bike
This bike packs a punch with its 452cc liquid-cooled engine (40hp/40Nm), sturdy twin-spar frame, Showa suspension, and dual-channel ABS for safety.
It's loaded with ride modes, a crisp TFT display with Google Maps navigation, USB-C charging, LED lights, and weighs in at 184kg—making it practical for city rides or longer trips.
What to expect from the upcoming update
Expect new color choices to replace discontinued ones, plus handy upgrades like cruise control and traction control powered by ride-by-wire tech.
Suspension tweaks are likely for smoother Indian roads, and street tires could boost grip over the current block-pattern set.
If you've been waiting for smarter tech on a classic-looking ride—this update might be worth your attention.