Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's major update arrives on March 27 Auto Mar 05, 2026

Royal Enfield's Guerrilla 450 is due for its first major update on March 27, 2026.

After launching in July 2024 and discontinuing a few color schemes, the brand is teasing new features and fresh looks.

If you're into mid-weight bikes with style, you might want to keep an eye out.