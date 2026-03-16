Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 'Phantom' is ready for epic adventures
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Cooperb Motorcycles in the UK just revealed the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 "Phantom," a custom build that shows off what this adventure bike can really do.
Although it's not a production model, the Phantom is packed with rally-inspired upgrades designed to handle long journeys and rough, off-road trails.
The Phantom is equipped with a massive 23-liter fuel tank
The Phantom rocks a massive 23-liter fuel tank for fewer stops on epic rides, plus special mounts for navigation gear and upgraded suspension to tackle tough terrain.
A rally-style seat and lighter body parts make it easier to move around on steep or uneven ground.
All these tweaks highlight how adaptable (and adventure-ready) the Himalayan 450 can be when pushed to the limit.