Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 'Phantom' is ready for epic adventures

The Phantom is equipped with a massive 23-liter fuel tank

The Phantom rocks a massive 23-liter fuel tank for fewer stops on epic rides, plus special mounts for navigation gear and upgraded suspension to tackle tough terrain.

A rally-style seat and lighter body parts make it easier to move around on steep or uneven ground.

All these tweaks highlight how adaptable (and adventure-ready) the Himalayan 450 can be when pushed to the limit.