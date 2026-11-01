Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 making waves ahead of EICMA 2026
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Royal Enfield's Himalayan 750 is making waves ahead of its big reveal at EICMA 2026 and India launch at Motoverse.
The new adventure bike stands out with a tall windscreen, round headlamp, and bold cream body splashed with red and yellow graphics, definitely hard to miss.
Himalayan 750 packs fresh 750cc engine
The Himalayan 750 packs thoughtful details like a silver-finned engine, bronze exhaust with a heat shield, wide handlebars, and a digital instrument console.
Its colorful fuel tank sports the Royal Enfield logo on a protective pad.
Under the hood, you're looking at a fresh 750cc engine, plenty for those who love hitting the open road.