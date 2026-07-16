Royal Enfield launches 2026 Classic 350 at ₹1,87,434 with USB-Type-C
Auto
Royal Enfield just dropped the 2026 Classic 350 at ₹1,87,434 (ex-showroom), keeping its timeless retro look but adding a couple of handy upgrades.
Now you get an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts and a USB Type-C charging port, so you can keep your phone juiced up on rides.
Clutch reduces fatigue, 349 cc retained
The updated clutch means less hand fatigue in traffic and fewer jolts during quick downshifts, making everyday rides and longer trips easier.
The bike still runs on the familiar 349 cc engine with a five-speed gearbox, offers dual-channel ABS on some variants, and sticks to its iconic design (teardrop tank, round headlamp, and all), now available in nine colors.