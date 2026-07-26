Royal Enfield launches 2026 Classic 350 in India with USB-C
Royal Enfield just dropped the 2026 Classic 350 in India, keeping its timeless look but adding some handy upgrades.
The dual-channel ABS versions now come with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother rides in city traffic and a USB Type-C port for faster charging on the go.
If you're eyeing the base Redditch Red model though, it sticks to the old setup without these features.
Classic 350 priced ₹1.87L-2.24L
The new clutch setup makes daily commutes less tiring and helps with safer braking.
You'll only find these updates on dual-channel ABS variants, plus Halcyon Black and Jodhpur Blue color options are no longer available.
Under the hood, nothing's changed: it's still powered by that reliable 349cc engine (20.2hp/27 Nm).
Prices start at ₹1.87 lakh for the base model and go up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for top variants.