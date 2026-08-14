Royal Enfield launches refreshed Continental GT 650 with USB Type-C
Royal Enfield just dropped the refreshed Continental GT 650, bringing some cool upgrades and a bit more convenience.
Starting at ₹3,58,427 (ex-showroom), the bike now features a black-painted instrument cowl, LED indicators, and a USB Type-C fast charging port, so you can keep your phone juiced up on the go.
You get to pick from four colors: Rocker Red, Apex Grey, British Racing Green, and Mr Clean.
GT 650 carries 648cc parallel twin
Under the hood, it packs a 648-cc parallel-twin engine with 47hp and 52.3 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for smooth rides.
The Rocker Red variant stands out with blacked-out engine parts and alloy wheels for extra style points.
Prices vary by color: ₹3,58,427 for Rocker Red or British Racing Green, ₹3,80,921 for Apex Grey, and ₹3,87,667 for Mr Clean.
The bikes hit dealerships across India starting August 14, 2026.