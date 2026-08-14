Royal Enfield launches refreshed Continental GT 650 with USB Type-C

Royal Enfield just dropped the refreshed Continental GT 650, bringing some cool upgrades and a bit more convenience.

Starting at ₹3,58,427 (ex-showroom), the bike now features a black-painted instrument cowl, LED indicators, and a USB Type-C fast charging port, so you can keep your phone juiced up on the go.

You get to pick from four colors: Rocker Red, Apex Grey, British Racing Green, and Mr Clean.