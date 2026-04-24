Royal Enfield launches Scram 450 with 452-cc Sherpa early 2027

Scram 450 wheels, tech and competitors

The Scram 450 stands out with its mix of a tall 19-inch front wheel and a more manageable 17-inch rear, aiming for comfort and style.

It borrows some rugged bits from the Himalayan but adds its own twist, like a fresh circular exhaust.

Tech-wise, you get a round TFT display that can mirror Google Maps, switchable dual-channel ABS, and different riding modes.

Price-wise, it's expected to land between the Guerrilla and Himalayan models, putting it up against bikes like Triumph's Scrambler 400 series.