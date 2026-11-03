Royal Enfield marks 125th anniversary at EICMA with 3 bikes
Royal Enfield just marked its 125th anniversary by dropping three new rides at EICMA 2026: the rugged Himalayan 750, the retro-styled Continental GT 750, and the Flying Flea S6, an electric model for urban motorists.
They also teamed up with Deus Ex Machina for a special-edition bike called Son Of A Gun.
Flying Flea S6 launches summer 2027
The Himalayan 750 packs a powerful twin engine and advanced tech like cornering ABS for safer rides.
The Continental GT 750 updates the classic cafe racer vibe with modern displays and performance tweaks.
If you love exclusives, only 100 units of the Son Of A Gun will be made: each comes with a matching jacket.
And while the Flying Flea S6 is an electric model for urban motorists, built on the FF C6 chassis with a high-torque motor and a round touchscreen display running on fleaware.os, it will launch in summer 2027.