Royal Enfield pauses Himalayan 440 bookings after 6 months' stock
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Royal Enfield has hit the brakes on bookings for its new Himalayan 440, just weeks after launch, because demand shot through the roof; six months' stock is already spoken for.
The bike, priced at ₹2.29 lakh, mixes the Scram 440's engine with classic Himalayan looks and now comes with a sixth gear for smoother long rides.
Royal Enfield prioritizes orders, ramps output
Royal Enfield says it's focusing on delivering current orders and is ramping up production to catch up. Bookings will reopen once it's back on track.
The Himalayan 440 has caught the eye of both longtime fans and riders looking for a simpler alternative to the more complex Himalayan 450.