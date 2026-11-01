Royal Enfield posts 7% October sales rise to 1.33L motorcycles
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Royal Enfield just clocked a 7% jump in October sales, delivering 1.33 lakh motorcycles.
The festive season really fueled this surge: domestic sales nudged up by 4%, while exports took off with a big 47% rise, reaching 11,915 units overseas.
Royal Enfield 350cc sales jump 18%
Sales of Royal Enfield's motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc shot up by 18%, way ahead of smaller models.
CEO B Govindarajan credits the brand's strong festive appeal for this growth and says they're ramping up production to keep pace with demand both in India and abroad.