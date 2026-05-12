Royal Enfield relaunches 6th Continental GT Cup with separate grids

GT-R750 specs and selection rounds

The new GT-R750 for pros packs a punch with its 750cc parallel-twin engine, race-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and JK Tyre race tires, plus some cool details like adjustable rearsets and clip-on aluminum handlebars.

Want in? Selection rounds happen in Guwahati (May 16-17), Gurgaon (May 23-24), Pune (May 30-31), and Bangalore (June 6-7), with finals at Kari Motor Speedway from June 18-21. The racing season runs August to November.

You can sign up at Royal Enfield dealerships or online through their website.